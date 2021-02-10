Murphy-Bunting recorded six tackles (three solo) and was credited with a defensed pass during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super LV on Sunday.

The second-year cornerback finished in a three-way tie for second on the night in tackles for the Buccaneers, capping off a strong postseason run. Murphy-Bunting recorded an interception apiece in each of Tampa Bay's first three playoff games, and he posted no fewer than five tackles in each of the last three contests of the title run. That strong stretch followed a regular season during which Murphy-Bunting registered 70 tackles (53 solo), an interception, two additional defensed passes, one fumble and fumble recovery. While those numbers made him a solid IDP option for a corner, he struggled at times in coverage while allowing an elevated 69.4 percent completion rate and five touchdowns in primary coverage. Murphy-Bunting was also charged with a pair of drops on would-be INTs that would have allowed him to match his rookie tally of three picks had he held on to them. The Central Michigan product did once again prove extremely durable, however, logging 882 snaps on defense and another 108 on special teams while playing all 16 games for the second time in as many pro seasons.