Murphy-Bunting is slated to start at nickelback versus the Titans on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Murphy-Bunting appears to have overtaken M.J. Stewart (healthy scratch) on Tampa Bay's depth chart. After having been mostly relegated to special-teams duties to start the season, the rookie second-round pick is primed to play a key role in the Buccaneers' secondary going forward.

