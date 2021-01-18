Murphy-Bunting posted five tackles (all solo), including one for loss, recorded an interception and was credited with an additional defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

The second-year cornerback's standout IDP line underscores the impact he had on the contest, and his interception with 4:25 remaining on a pass intended for Jared Cook essentially sealed the win for the Buccaneers. Murphy-Bunting certainly experienced his share of adversity this past regular season while allowing a 69.4 percent completion rate and five touchdown passes in primary coverage, but he's now defensed at least one pass in three straight games dating back to Week 17 and has a pick in each of Tampa Bay's first two playoff contests. He'll look to turn the hat trick while dealing with the formidable challenge of trying to slow down Aaron Rodgers and his arsenal of weapons during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.