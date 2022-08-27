Murphy-Bunting remains in a battle with Jamal Dean for the starting left cornerback spot heading into Saturday night's preseason finale against the Colts, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting is already a proven commodity, having tallied 157 tackles, four interceptions, an additional 10 defensed passes, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and even one sack in his first 41 career games. The 2019 second-round pick has a formidable competitor in his draft-class mate Dean, however, as the latter has proven more reliable from a health standpoint and has been even more adept at getting his hands on the ball. Nevertheless, even if Murphy-Bunting happens to lose out on the competition, he should still log plenty of snaps as a rotational cornerback.