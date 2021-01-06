Murphy-Bunting recorded six tackles (five solo) including one for loss, defensed a pass and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The second-year defensive back atoned to a significant degree from a disastrous Week 15 matchup against the Falcons during which Calvin Ridley repeatedly victimized him coverage. Murphy-Bunting significantly boosted his rookie-season tackle total of 44 by compiling 70 stops across 16 games in 2020, but he continued to be picked on through the air with notable success. After giving up a 64.8 percent completion rate and four touchdowns in primary coverage as a rookie, Murphy-Bunting saw the former figure climb to 69.4 percent in 2020 while also allowing five scoring tosses and a 105.3 QB rating. He'll look to tighten things up during the upcoming postseason.