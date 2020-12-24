Murphy-Bunting posted five tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The tackle total was serviceable from an IDP perspective, but Murphy-Bunting was often humbled while trying to keep up with Calvin Ridley, who recorded multiple catches against him. That included the fifth touchdown pass the 2019 second-round pick has given up this season, exceeding his rookie total in that category by one. That's not the only metric that's risen unfavorably for Murphy-Bunting in 2020, as he's also seen his completion percentage allowed in primary coverage bump up from 2019's 64.8 percent to 73.5 percent. The Central Michigan product does now have a solid 62 tackles (46 solo), although many are the result of the high catch rate he's facilitated.