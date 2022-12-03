Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus New Orleans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited at practice all week, it appears Murphy-Bunting will more than likely have to sit out in Week 13 with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 12 at Cleveland. If Murphy-Bunting is indeed out, rookie fifth-rounder Zyon McCollum would probably be in line for increased reps on the boundaries.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Bruised up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Six tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Ready to play again•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Practices in full capacity•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Remains out Thursday•