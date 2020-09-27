Murphy-Bunting was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Broncos with a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting isn't expected to return Sunday. Antoine Winfield is slated to cover the slot for the time being, which will open the door for Mike Edwards to operate at strong safety. Expect an update on Murphy-Bunting when the Buccaneers release an injury report Wednesday.