Murphy-Bunting recorded five tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

The rookie was plenty active throughout the exhibition slate, recording 12 tackles overall. Murphy-Bunting could see time as a slot corner and should serve as Vernon Hargreaves' primary back up at right cornerback in the base defense as well. Moreover, although Hargreaves has performed much better this summer in the coordinator Todd Bowles' aggressive bump-and-run scheme, his NFL track record certainly leaves open the possibility that he could be supplanted at some point if his play isn't up to par.