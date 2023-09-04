As the coming season approaches, Tucker is in the mix along with Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn to see complementary work behind top back Rachaad White, the Buccaneers' official site reports.

When it comes to how the touches that don't go to White will be divided, offensive coordinator Dave Canales expects to employ a committee approach, noting, "I think we have a really fantastic back and I think we have a bunch of good backs, so I think they can kind of platoon that." With that in mind, Edmonds has a chance to make his mark in passing situations, while some combo of the reserve trio figures to be used to spell White on early downs. In that context, Tucker doesn't have a clearly defined role as Week 1 approaches, but the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse does profile as a player to monitor in order to see how the Buccaneers' RB pecking order shakes out as the 2023 campaign progresses.