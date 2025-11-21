Tucker is poised to play a significant role Sunday against the Rams, as Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports that Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) won't play.

Irving has been sidelined since Week 4. Rachaad White led Tampa Bay's backfield for the majority of Irving's absence, but Tucker has pulled ahead of White in recent weeks, and Tucker cemented his spot as the top fill-in option with 140 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns on 21 touches in Week 11 against the Bills. Replicating that production will be difficult Sunday against the Rams' stout defense, but Tucker's likely to lead Tampa Bay's backfield in touches, though White will remain involved to some extent.