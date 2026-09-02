Tucker (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Coach Todd Bowles said Tucker is dealing with a minor injury. It's unclear if it's an issue that will affect his availability for the Bucs' Week 1 game against the Bengals in 11 days. Tucker is expected to handle RB3 duties behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell this season. There's a chance Tucker could see some action in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He's an injury away from a substantial role in the Tampa Bay backfield.