Tucker rushed twice for no gain and wasn't targeted in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Tucker and Rachaad White each logged just two carries in the return of Bucky Irving from a seven-game absence, which could be a sign of what's to come down the stretch of the season. Tucker had logged double-digit carries in three of the previous four games with Irving sidelined and proved worthy of additional work, but it remains to be seen how many touches behind Irving will be left over for Tucker and White week to week moving forward.