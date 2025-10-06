Tucker rushed three times for three yards and brought in all three targets for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The expanded role as Sunday's No. 2 back afforded to Tucker due to Bucky Irving's (foot/shoulder) absence didn't end up netting much opportunity for the speedy third-year pro, who logged a modest 13 snaps from scrimmage (21 percent). Tucker didn't find any room to operate when he did have the ball in his hands, making it a completely non-descript day from a fantasy standpoint. Irving is expected to remain out for Sunday's Week 6 home showdown against the 49ers, however, so Tucker should have another opportunity to spell interim lead back Rachaad White on occasion during that contest.