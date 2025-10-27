Tucker took 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown without being targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Saints.

Tucker saw a nearly even split in carries with fill-in starter Rachaad White (13-35-0), but it was the latter who produced the favorable fantasy score this time around. The 23-year-old Tucker was limited to just two touches in last week's loss to Detroit, so Sunday's outburst comes as a pleasant surprise for those in deeper formats who rolled the dice on Tampa Bay's third-string RB. Tucker has scored twice in the four games sans starter Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), but he managed just seven total rushing yards in the two contests he failed to hit pay dirt. It probably isn't wise to add Tucker following Sunday's strong showing with the Buccaneers on a bye in Week 9 coupled with the potential for Irving to return to the lineup against the Patriots on Nov. 9.