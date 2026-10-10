Tucker turned five carries into 18 yards during the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Four of Tucker's five carries came during the Buccaneers' offensive drive that spanned the late third quarter and into the fourth. He was given a goal-line rushing opportunity, but he was stuffed by the Cowboys' defense before crossing the plane on fourth-and-1, which prevented him from logging a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games. Tucker is firmly entrenched as the Bucs' RB3 but would stand to benefit from an increased snap count if one or both of Bucky Irving or Kenny Gainwell were to miss time. Fresh off their first win of the season, the Buccaneers will look to make it two victories in a row in Week 6 against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18.