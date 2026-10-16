Tucker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

For fantasy purposes, Tucker's availability is mostly of interest because of how it impacts the short-yardage expectations for Bucky Irving. The reintroduction of Tucker at the goal line didn't stop Irving from having his best game of the season last week, but that was against the Cowboys' defense, not the Steelers'. Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay are schedule for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.