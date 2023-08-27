Tucker took 10 carries for 34 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens.

Tucker was the third RB in the game, after Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, getting nine of his 11 touches in the fourth quarter. The undrafted rookie may have a spot on the Week 1 roster, with OC Dave Canales mentioning Thursday that Tucker has done an especially nice job in practice picking up extra yards on checkdowns, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site. ESPN's Jenna Laine believes Tucker is well on his way to making the team.