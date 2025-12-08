Tucker rushed seven times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Tucker was a distant third in rush attempts behind Bucky Irving (15 carries) and Rachaad White (11 carries), but the third-year back was the only one of the three to get into the end zone on the ground via a one-yard run just before the midway point of the third quarter. Tucker's boost in playing time and opportunity was encouraging, considering he'd been held to no gain on just two rush attempts against the Cardinals in Week 13. Tucker will aim to maximize whatever touches he sees in a favorable Week 15 home matchup against the Falcons on Thursday night.