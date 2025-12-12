Tucker rushed four times for seven yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 42 yards.

Tucker logged three more touches than Rachaad White behind Bucky Irving, who lapped the Buccaneers' running backs with 16 carries. The third-year back was extremely inefficient in a limited sample, but Tucker did manage to score for the second straight game on a one-yard run to cap off an 11-play drive late in the first quarter. The usage of Tucker and White behind Irving remains hard to predict on a game-to-game basis, capping the upside of both reserve backs heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.