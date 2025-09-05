Tucker (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Tucker practiced in full all week and should be fine for his RB3 role in the Tampa Bay backfield. Rachaad White dealt with a groin issue earlier in the preseason but wasn't even listed on the injury report this week and has been practicing without limitations for the last couple weeks, leaving Tucker behind both Bucky Irving and White to open the season. Tucker would likely need an injury to one of the two in order to find his way into meaningful playing time and touches.