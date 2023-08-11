Tucker, who could see extended playing time in Friday night's preseason opener against the Steelers, has already been impressing during camp over the first couple of weeks, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Tucker saw a standout three-year college career at Syracuse go for naught in terms of the NFL Draft, as a congenital heart condition led to him being passed over altogether in late April. However, the Buccaneers came calling shortly thereafter, and Tucker was subsequently cleared to participate without restrictions in training camp. Smith's report indicates the 22-year-old has made good use of the opportunity thus far. With the backfield pecking order seemingly wide open behind top options Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds, Tucker will officially begin his quest to push Ke'Shawn Vaughn for snaps -- and potentially, a spot on the active roster altogether -- versus Pittsburgh.