Tucker (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tucker followed up a DNP on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury with limited sessions both Thursday and Friday before the Buccaneers listed him as doubtful for Week 1 action. Now that Tucker will be in street clothes Sunday, Josh Williams will be the sole active running back behind the team's top duo of Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Tucker's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Sept. 20 versus the Browns.