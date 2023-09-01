Tucker earned a spot on Tampa Bay's initial 53-man roster, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tucker is joined by Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in one of the weaker RB rooms in the league. It's a situation that makes Tucker arguably the most interesting undrafted rookie from a fantasy perspective, and even more so because he might've been a mid-to-late-round pick if not for a heart condition he plans to play with. It's unclear how backup roles behind White will be handled Week 1 at Minnesota, but the inactive lists ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday may provide at least one hint.