Tucker rushed the ball 12 times for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams. He added one reception on two targets for four yards.

Bucky Irving (shoulder) remained inactive, leading Tucker and Rachaad White to split work out of Tampa Bay's backfield. Tucker led the way with 13 touches as compared to eight for White, though White was surprisingly the more efficient back. Tucker did manage decent gains of seven and nine yards early in the game, but he couldn't come close to replicating his impressive Week 11 showing. Reports suggest that Irving has a chance to return in Week 13 against Arizona, which would send Tucker back to a reserve role.