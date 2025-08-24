Tucker rushing three times for two yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Tucker was the first running back in for the Buccaneers and played on the first two series. The speedy Syracuse product is expected to see a larger role this coming season thanks to his explosiveness, but Tucker still profiles as the No. 3 running back whenever both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White (groin) are healthy. However, if White's injury lingers into Week 1, Tucker could find himself in a robust role for that Sept. 7 road matchup against the Falcons.