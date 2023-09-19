Tucker carried eight times for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Tucker's inefficiency was naturally an unwelcome sight, but the fact he saw eight touches over 17 snaps was encouraging. The undrafted rookie has logged 13 carries through two games as the clear early-down backup to Rachaad White, but he's still essentially a fantasy non-factor for the time being, especially with White, who logged 51 snaps Sunday, capable of shouldering a heavy workload.