Tucker rushed twice for one yard and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Tucker saw only four snaps in a game where the script progressively turned away from the ground attack. The rookie running back is likely to continue in a minor role during any game where Rachaad White is available and Tampa Bay is training in the second half, although Chase Edmonds' (knee) absence for at least three more games could open up more snaps for Tucker in scenarios where the Buccaneers have a lead or are managing a modest deficit.