Tucker rushed the ball four times for six yards in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers. He added two receptions on four targets for 11 yards.

Bucky Irving handled all the running back touches on Tampa Bay's first three offensive drives before Tucker relieved him. Tucker had the chance to impress with Rachaad White (groin) sidelined, though he found little room to run with his longest gain going for only six yards. Tucker will begin the season as either the second or third running back on the depth chart, depending on White's availability.