Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Minimal impact in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker rushed the ball four times for six yards in Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers. He added two receptions on four targets for 11 yards.
Bucky Irving handled all the running back touches on Tampa Bay's first three offensive drives before Tucker relieved him. Tucker had the chance to impress with Rachaad White (groin) sidelined, though he found little room to run with his longest gain going for only six yards. Tucker will begin the season as either the second or third running back on the depth chart, depending on White's availability.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Stands out in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Finishes season quietly•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Two carries in Week 18 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Tallies 44 total yards in rout•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: No snaps in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Sees seven carries in win•