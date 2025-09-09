Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Minimal role on offense in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker rushed once for two yards and returned three kickoffs for 81 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Tucker logged a scant two snaps on offense, 12 fewer than No. 2 back Rachaad White. The speedy third-year back came into the season with expectations of an expanded role following a solid training camp and preseason, but there was no sign of such a boost in the opener. Tucker did put in some solid work on kickoff returns, which appears likely to be his surest path to touches for the time being.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Good to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Little with four touches Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Minimal impact in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Stands out in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Finishes season quietly•
-
Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Two carries in Week 18 win•