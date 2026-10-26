Tucker rushed seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-13 win against Carolina.

Tucker was able to see an increase in touches for a third straight week, and as a result, he recorded a season-high 52 rushing yards. The running back's biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he broke loose for a 46-yard rushing touchdown. Bucky Irving (24) and Kenny Gainwell (14) still had more carries than Tucker in Week 7, and he'll remain third in the pecking order at running back ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with Atlanta.