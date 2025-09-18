Tucker played just one snap on offense in Monday night's 20-19 win over the Texans and did not log a touch, but he returned one kickoff for 26 yards.

Despite training camp talk of having Tucker more consistently involved on offense this season, the third-year back has played just a single snap from scrimmage in each of the first two games. However, the speedy Syracuse product has recorded four total kickoff returns through two games and averaged a solid 26.8 yards on those runbacks. Nevertheless, reserve receiver Kameron Johnson was used on two of three total kickoff returns Monday night, which is at least worth noting heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets.