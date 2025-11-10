Tucker rushed nine times for 53 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-2 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Tucker finished with a team-high rushing yardage total, gaining 15 more yards than backfield mate Rachaad White on one fewer carry. Tucker notably has 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, compared to 73 yards on 23 carries for White in the same span. While the latter remains much more involved in the passing game, Tucker could continue to eat into White's workload on the ground in a Week 11 road matchup against a highly vulnerable Bills run defense, assuming Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains sidelined.