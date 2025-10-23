Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Plays minor role Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker rushed once for four yards and secured his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.
Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) sat out a third consecutive game, but Tucker logged only seven snaps on offense, his lowest tally in the last three games. Tucker had posted a season-best 6-25-1 rushing line in Week 6, and game script could have certainly played a part in his downturn versus Detroit. Irving is already ruled out for the Week 8 road matchup against the Saints, so Tucker will have another chance to make his presence known as a complementary option behind Rachaad White.
