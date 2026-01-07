Tucker rushed four times for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He also returned three kickoffs for 57 yards.

Despite his forgettable finish to the season, Tucker rushed for a career-high 320 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 carries while adding an 8-34-1 receiving line and a career-high 597 kickoff return yards across 17 games. He logged only 36 more rush attempts than in 2024 despite the fact that Bucky Irving missed seven games due to foot and shoulder injuries. However, Tucker became a preferred red-zone option down the stretch with 24 touches. He will presumably have an inside track on the No. 2 role in the backfield next season with Rachaad White expected to depart in free agency.