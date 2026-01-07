Tucker rushed four times for minus-4 yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He also returned three kickoffs for 57 yards.

Despite his forgettable finish to the season on offense in Week 18, Tucker rushed for a career-high 320 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 carries while adding an 8-34-1 receiving line and a career-high 597 kickoff-return yards across 17 games. Back in the preseason, the Buccaneers coaching staff had spoken of getting the ball into Tucker's hands more consistently, but he only logged 36 more rush attempts than in 2024 despite the fact Bucky Irving missed seven games due to foot and shoulder injuries. However, the Syracuse product did make an impact on kickoff returns and also became a preferred red-zone option down the stretch run of the season while logging 24 touches in that part of the field. Tucker will presumably have an inside track to the No. 2 role in 2026 due to the fact Rachaad White is expected to depart in unrestricted free agency.