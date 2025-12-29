default-cbs-image
Tucker rushed two times for eight yards in Tampa Bay's loss to Miami on Sunday.

Tucker failed to reel in his lone target in the passing game. Tucker has been handling goal-line duties for the Bucs. Part of a three-way committee in the backfield, Tucker carries extremely minimal fantasy value ahead of a Week 18 date with the Panthers. He's a touchdown-or-bust proposition with Bucky Irving healthy.

