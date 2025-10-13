Buccaneers' Sean Tucker: Scores first TD in elevated role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker took six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 30-19 win over San Francisco.
Tucker made his mark on the box score when he took a nine-yard scamper for an easy touchdown in Sunday's victory. Rachaad White (17-6-1) made the most of Bucky Irving's (foot/shoulder) second missed game of the season, producing the superior fantasy line in the process. Even if Irving remains sidelined in Week 7, Tucker won't check in any higher than second on Tampa Bay's depth chart against the Lions next Monday.
