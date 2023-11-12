Tucker is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The rookie UDFA was a healthy scratch the past two weeks with Chase Edmonds back in the fold, but Ke'Shawn Vaughn (coach's decision) will instead be inactive Sunday. Tucker has 15 carries for 23 yards and two catches for nine yards in six games this season, and he's unlikely to have a significant role versus Tennessee since Rachaad White and Edmonds are available.