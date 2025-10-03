Tucker and Rachaad White will pace the Buccaneers backfield Sunday in Seattle after Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) was ruled out for the contest, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The tandem may be called upon Week 6 versus the 49ers, too, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported earlier Friday that Irving is in danger of missing a second game due to a right foot sprain and a shoulder injury. After Irving departed a Week 14 matchup with the Raiders due to injury last season, Tucker was outpaced by White by a significant margin in both snap share (75-19) and touches (19-3). Whether or not a similar breakdown occurs Sunday remains to be seen.