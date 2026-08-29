Tucker rushed five times for 15 yards and secured his only target for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 19-0 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Friday.

Tucker closed out a relatively non-descript preseason with Friday's showing, although it began in promising fashion courtesy of an eight-yard run on Tampa Bay's first play from scrimmage. Tucker almost certainly has the No. 3 running back job sewn up, but he may have an uphill battle for consistent week-to-week touches as long as Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell are healthy in front of him.