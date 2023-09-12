Tucker rushed five times for 15 yards and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Tucker entered the game listed second on the depth chart and did operate as Rachaad White's primary backup, although he was far behind the latter's 17 carries and 54 snaps. Tucker logged 10 snaps from scrimmage and another 15 on special teams, and while no Bucs back found any success against Minnesota's front seven Sunday, his usage at least corroborates that he could enjoy a solid complementary role as the season unfolds.