Tucker rushed 13 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for no gain in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

Tucker logged his first carry with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter on the Buccaneers' second possession, one he'd cap off with an impressive two-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. That score was preceded a 23-yard scamper that served as Tampa Bay's longest run of the night, and with White having suffered a groin injury in the contest, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports Tucker could be setting himself up for more touches due both to the opportunity that development could create and his own talent. "Sean brings us another explosive runner," said head coach Todd Bowles. "He's a game-breaker for us. He's got very good contact balance, he can break a lot of tackles, and he can naturally find holes. He has great vision, and every opportunity he's gotten, he's shown. Like I keep telling the guys on offense, we've got to give him the ball more."