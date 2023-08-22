Tucker rushed seven times for 37 yards and brought in all three targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday.

Tucker was notably the second back to log a touch after Ke'Shawn Vaughn with Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds getting the night off. The undrafted rookie ultimately logged 19 snaps on offense and was busy with them, setting the pace for Tampa Bay in rushing yards while drawing even for the team lead in receptions. Tucker's three primary competitors for a roster spot -- Vaughn, Ronnie Brown and Patrick Laird -- combined for 31 yards on 20 carries and two catches for 14 yards, so the Syracuse alum certainly appears to have gained some serious ground Saturday.