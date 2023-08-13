Tucker rushed six times for 10 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

Tucker's final line would have looked much better had his 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter not been nullified by a holding penalty. The undrafted rookie struggled for running room overall, unsurprising given the quality of the offensive line he played behind. Tucker is still firmly behind the top trio of Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the running back depth chart, but considering his intriguing body of work at the college level, he's likely to get a solid amount of snaps again in Saturday night's second preseason game against the Jets.