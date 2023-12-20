Tucker was active for Sunday's game against the Packers but didn't play any snaps on offense or special teams in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win.

Tampa Bay made use of just two running backs on the day, with starter Rachaad White playing 81 percent of the snaps and Chase Edmonds taking the field for the remaining 19 percent. With Tampa Bay recently letting Ke'Shawn Vaughn go, Tucker looks secure as the Bucs' No. 3 back, but that role is unlikely to translate into much meaningful playing time or fantasy value while both White and Edmonds are available. For the season, Tucker is averaging a paltry 1.5 yards on 15 carries to go with two catches for nine yards over 11 appearances.