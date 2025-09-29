Tucker returned three kickoffs for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Tucker once again was left out of the offense entirely, but he still had three opportunities with the ball in his hands thanks to his role as primary kickoff returner. Tucker has just one carry through four games, but he's accumulated 285 yards on 12 kickoff returns, leaving him 125 yards and three runbacks short of his numbers in those categories across 17 regular-season games in 2024.