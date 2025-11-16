Tucker rushed 19 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 34 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Rumblings of a bigger role for Tucker had been present leading up to game day, and those proved to be accurate. The explosive third-year back logged nine more carries than backfield mate Rachaad White, and he more than doubled up the latter in rushing yards while recording 43- and six-yard touchdown runs before adding a 28-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter. Tucker had a similar breakout performance against the Saints last season, but Sunday marked an extension of what is now a three-game streak of elevated participation and production for him. If Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains sidelined in Week 12 on the road against the Rams, Tucker will be in line to serve as the clear lead back once again.