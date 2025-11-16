default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tucker rushed 19 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and brought in both targets for 34 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Rumblings of a bigger role for Tucker had been present leading up to game day, and those proved to be accurate. The explosive third-year back logged nine more carries than backfield mate Rachaad White, and he more than doubled up the latter in rushing yards while recording 43- and six-yard touchdown runs before adding a 28-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter. Tucker had a similar breakout performance against the Saints last season, but Sunday marked an extension of what is now a three-game streak of elevated participation and production for him. If Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains sidelined in Week 12 on the road against the Rams, Tucker will be in line to serve as the clear lead back once again.

More News