Tucker rushed twice for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Tucker was in on only five snaps from scrimmage during the season-ending win, but he saw action on 40 percent of those plays and gained 14 of his yards on one carry. Rachaad White surprisingly did not see any touches over 18 snaps as the No. 2 back Sunday, but Tucker still should remain a clear third in the backfield pecking order in Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.