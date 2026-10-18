Tucker (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site, head coach Todd Bowles had been treating Tucker as a game-time call for Sunday after the running back sat out one practice and was a limited participant in two others this week while managing the quad issue. Tucker doesn't look to have made enough progress to suit up this weekend, but a final word on his status will arrive when Tampa Bay posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Tampa Bay elevated Josh Williams from the practice squad and would have him serve as the No. 3 back behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell in Tucker's expected absence.